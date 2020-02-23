Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jorge Humberto Ix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jorge Humberto "Ote" Ix, age 55 suffered a stroke and passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1964 in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán, México; Son of Nidia Aurora Rojas Pacheco and Manuel Jesus Ix Ku. Jorge traveled to San Francisco at the age of 15. He was a phenomenal chef whose talents flourished as his head chef put it "You have the gift Jorge." With this, Jorge began his career in the culinary arts. He married the love of his life Nicole Ix (predeceased), in April of 1987. In June 1993 Jorge and Nicole moved to Sacramento to operate their own family business; the renowned Café Soleil in Cesar Chavez Park for 21 years. Jorge had a heart of gold and made friends wherever he went. His willingness to help others was unmatched. He helped jumpstart countless careers in the restaurant industry. He brought joy to many with his comforting homemade recipes, savory dishes and stories that went along with them. He is survived by his children, Yesenia and Niall Ix, nephew, Isaak Ix, grandson, Wilfredo Ix and his siblings; Lidia Ix, Teresa Ix, Mario Ix, Virginia Ix, Manuel "Shi Shi" Ix, Julio Ix and Rita Ix. Jorge loved to tell stories, quote movies and crack jokes. He cared passionately about others, loved deeply and smiled big. We will miss you immensely. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Yesenia & Isaak Ix on February 29th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., located at 1522 D Street Sacramento, CA 95814. Doors are open for those who wish to pay their respects.

Jorge Humberto "Ote" Ix, age 55 suffered a stroke and passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1964 in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán, México; Son of Nidia Aurora Rojas Pacheco and Manuel Jesus Ix Ku. Jorge traveled to San Francisco at the age of 15. He was a phenomenal chef whose talents flourished as his head chef put it "You have the gift Jorge." With this, Jorge began his career in the culinary arts. He married the love of his life Nicole Ix (predeceased), in April of 1987. In June 1993 Jorge and Nicole moved to Sacramento to operate their own family business; the renowned Café Soleil in Cesar Chavez Park for 21 years. Jorge had a heart of gold and made friends wherever he went. His willingness to help others was unmatched. He helped jumpstart countless careers in the restaurant industry. He brought joy to many with his comforting homemade recipes, savory dishes and stories that went along with them. He is survived by his children, Yesenia and Niall Ix, nephew, Isaak Ix, grandson, Wilfredo Ix and his siblings; Lidia Ix, Teresa Ix, Mario Ix, Virginia Ix, Manuel "Shi Shi" Ix, Julio Ix and Rita Ix. Jorge loved to tell stories, quote movies and crack jokes. He cared passionately about others, loved deeply and smiled big. We will miss you immensely. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Yesenia & Isaak Ix on February 29th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., located at 1522 D Street Sacramento, CA 95814. Doors are open for those who wish to pay their respects. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close