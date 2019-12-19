José A Bonilla fell asleep in death at his home in Sacramento. He leaves behind, two daughters; Joyce Brody and Janet Bonilla-Culp; his brother Heriberto; seven grandchildren and one great-grand child and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Julio and Rosa Bonilla and his close relative Rose Orimo. He had a love for playing guitars where he had the privilege of performing at many non-profit events. He will be remembered for his charming personality, his joy of gaining knowledge, and his love of recreational activities. Services are at, The Cherokee Cemetery at 10 am Friday Dec 20

