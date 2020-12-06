1/1
Jose Joel Romo
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Joel Romo
August 28, 1956 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Jose Joel Romo of Sacramento, CA was taken too soon at the age of 64 years young on November 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications. Joel was born on August 28, 1956 in San Juan, Texas to Jose (deceased) and Amanda Romo. He grew up in a very large household of 12 children.
Most recently, Joel worked for the County of Sacramento, but Joel was known in the Northgate community, especially for his time at Mike's Market, where everyone knew him for his outgoing personality and unforgettable smile. Joel had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Celtics. Joel was an avid golfer; you would catch him kicking butt (uncle Jesse) on the golf course with a drink in hand. Joel will forever be remembered for his smile, laughter, compassion, kindness and for his never-ending love for his family.
Joel is survived by his children Jessica Romo (spouse Jeff Acosta), Javier Romo (partner Araceli Gutierrez) from his marriage to Renee Vasquez, and Jaime Romo from his marriage to Maria Romo (children Alina and Taylor Schreiter and Ruben and Heidi Hernandez) and grandson Alexander Acosta.
In addition to his children and grandson, he leaves behind a clan of devoted family members including his mother Amanda, siblings Silvia (George), Raul, Anaberta, Maria Lilia (Raymond), Leticia (Bill), Rosalba (Louie), Angelica (Joe), Fernando, and Sandra (Steve). He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Joel will be joining his father Jose and brothers Javier and Jaime in heaven.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
I love you, Daddy. You were absolutely taken way too soon and you still had so much life to live. I promise to continue to make you proud. I’ll miss you always.
Jessica Romo
Daughter
December 1, 2020
Joel was a good friend and coworker. He was taken from us too soon and will be missed by all.
Eric Spann
Friend
December 1, 2020
Thoughtful Sentiments Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tricia De La Rosa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved