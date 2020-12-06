Jose Joel Romo

August 28, 1956 - November 21, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jose Joel Romo of Sacramento, CA was taken too soon at the age of 64 years young on November 21, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications. Joel was born on August 28, 1956 in San Juan, Texas to Jose (deceased) and Amanda Romo. He grew up in a very large household of 12 children.

Most recently, Joel worked for the County of Sacramento, but Joel was known in the Northgate community, especially for his time at Mike's Market, where everyone knew him for his outgoing personality and unforgettable smile. Joel had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Celtics. Joel was an avid golfer; you would catch him kicking butt (uncle Jesse) on the golf course with a drink in hand. Joel will forever be remembered for his smile, laughter, compassion, kindness and for his never-ending love for his family.

Joel is survived by his children Jessica Romo (spouse Jeff Acosta), Javier Romo (partner Araceli Gutierrez) from his marriage to Renee Vasquez, and Jaime Romo from his marriage to Maria Romo (children Alina and Taylor Schreiter and Ruben and Heidi Hernandez) and grandson Alexander Acosta.

In addition to his children and grandson, he leaves behind a clan of devoted family members including his mother Amanda, siblings Silvia (George), Raul, Anaberta, Maria Lilia (Raymond), Leticia (Bill), Rosalba (Louie), Angelica (Joe), Fernando, and Sandra (Steve). He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Joel will be joining his father Jose and brothers Javier and Jaime in heaven.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.





