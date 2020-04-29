Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Luis Damian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Luis Damian was born on December 7, 1927 and passed away peacefully of natural causes in Sacramento on April 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Our father was born in Los Placeres del Oro, Guerrero, Mexico, was raised in Mexico City, and came to the United States in 1950 to work, and eventually immigrate with his wife, Esperanza, and their first two children. He was the father of 15, grandfather of 26, great-grandfather of 22 and great-great-grandfather of four. Proceeded in death by his son Sergio. Throughout his life, Dad was an industrious, hardworking man who held many jobs such as in farm work, construction, gardening, TV/radio repair, and social work, often simultaneously. From the age of seven through high school, he was educated in a military school that specialized in the trades, making him "a jack of all trades." He was also a member of a large church community that loved and respected him. His family loved him dearly, and will miss him. May he rest in peace with the Lord. A Mass of Christian burial will be postponed until further notice due to the Covid19 pandemic.

