Beloved Father and devoted Husband Jose Marcelo Ramirez 81 of Sacramento Ca sadly passed away on February 12, 2020. Jose was born on January 16, 1939. Jose attended Placer High School in Auburn Ca and graduated in 1958. He was quite the athlete through School, running Cross Country and Track. Jose attended Sierra Junior College for 2 years and then proceeded on to Sacramento State University where he graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education and a minor in Health Education. During his Senior Year, Jose set a record for the two mile in track, which was a record that he held for fifteen years. Jose proudly worked for a Standard Oil Gas Station to pay for his College Education. In the spring of 1962, Jose was accepted into the Marine Corps officer training program in Quantico Virginia. He graduated at the top of his class being the most fit Marine they had seen in years. Jose was assigned to the Presidents Marine Corp Honor Guard. On August 8, 1963, Jose was assigned and present when Martin Luther King led the march on Washington DC. He was assigned and present on November 22, 1963 to John F. Kennedy the day he was assassinated. Jose served in the Vietnam War and was discharged October 13, 1967. He began working for the Sacramento Probation Department in 1968 and was ultimately Senior Deputy Probation Officer with the Gang Unit on his retirement in 1994. Jose did not sit idle in retirement and worked for seven years bartending at The Trap in Sacramento. Throughout Jose's life, he made many friends and leaves behind many wonderful memories for all who loved and knew him. Jose is predeceased by his parents Jose and Joaquina Ramirez and sister Dolores (Lola) Ramirez. He is survived by his wife Linda Lehr Ramirez, daughters Catherine Cortez, Christina Turino and son Mark Ramirez, brothers Raul Ramirez (Jackie), Wayne Ramirez (Liane), sister Linda Ernest (Gary), five grandchildren, Gabriel, Seth, Briana, Alyssa, Sophia and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Sierra View Country Club 105 Alta Vista Avenue in Roseville Ca on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2784 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento Ca, 95817.

