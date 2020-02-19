Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Oliveira Lomba. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Oliveira Lomba, age 88, passed away on February 7, 2020 in Elk Grove, California with his family by his side. Loved by many, he was known to his friends simply as "Joe". Jose was born on October 17, 1931, on the island of Brava, Cabo Verde to his parents Isabel Oliveira and Luis Lomba. He immigrated to the United States in 1953 and made his home in Sacramento County. Jose retired from the City of Sacramento after more than 35 years as a heavy equipment operator with the street cleaning division where he made life-long friends and took great pride in the care of his community. Jose is preceded in death by his brothers Felipe Machado and Alvin Lomba. He is survived by his son, James; sisters Mariana, Mary ("Candy") and Lois; brothers Nolan and Paul; and many beloved nieces and nephews, among which are Nicole, Marcy and Maurice. Rosary and visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Mary Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. Funeral and burial services will also be held at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center beginning at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22. All are welcome to celebrate Jose's life at the reception immediately following.

