Sanchez, Jose "Joe", entered into rest March 12, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 78 years. Beloved husband of 41 years to Patsy Sanchez. Loving father of DeAnna Gonzalez (Carlos), Victoria Gustafson (Wayne) & John Sanchez (Stacey). Dear brother of Frank & Mary Sanchez. Devoted grandfather of 13 & 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Maria & Manuel & siblings, Lupe, Ace, Jesse, Manuel, Pete, Tony & Raymond. Visitation hours will be Thursday, March 21st, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with Vigil Services at 6:00 P.M. all at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 1321 Anna St., West Sacramento. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019