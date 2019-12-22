Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento 6100 Stockton Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95824 (916)-421-1171 Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Zamarripa, 96, passed away in his home on 12/9/2019, after living in the Sacramento CA area for the last 64 years. Born in Aguascalientes, Mexico, he immigrated to the US in 1945 and settled in Bakersfield, CA, where he married Elisa Martinez and later moved to Sacramento in 1955. He had four children: Raquel, Carlos (Connie), Rafael and Elsa (Luis), six grandchildren Erica, Zachary, Anthony, Carli, Alejandra and Arturo and nine great grandchildren. He lived with Elsa and her family (Tovar) of Elk Grove and in their loving care for last 20 years. He was preceded in death by his three brothers and a sister of Mexico and Antonio of Sacramento; wife Elisa and daughter Raquel; and survived by a sister in Mexico. Jose worked at Campbell's Soup for 25 years and ran a gardening business in Land Park. He was a hard-working cowboy and lover of animals, especially horses. He was a member of the Sacramento Charros Association and often showcased his horsemanship and roping skills at many parades in the area. A visitation will be held 2 to 6PM with rosary at 4PM on Saturday, 12/28/2019; and a service at 10AM on Sunday, 12/29/2019, with burial at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

