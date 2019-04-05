Joseph A. Adame passed away March 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born February 7, 1959, in Sacramento, CA, to Joseph G. and Florene M. Adame. His kids Anthony, Brian, Cierra. Sisters Amelia, Sophia, Maria. Grandkids Masiah, Andrew, Melina. Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and Friends. He worked for DOE and ILWU17 for over 20 years and just retired. Funeral services April 15, 2019, 11:00 am St. Rose Church, 5961 Franklin Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95824. Celebration of Life immediately after mass in hall.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019