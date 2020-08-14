Joe was born in Clayton, New Mexico on July 17, 1931 to Roscoe and Martha Halterman. He passed away on April 11, 2020. Joe was an avid fisherman and volunteered with the Fishing in the City program. He was an active member of Cordova Presbyterian Church since 1967 and a founding member of Eventide Community Church. Joe was also a long time member of SIRS - Dredgers-Branch 112. Joe was kind and generous, always supportive of his family. After graduating from high school, Joe joined the Navy. After his tour ended, he moved to Fort Wayne, IND to attend college. He graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering. While he was in Ft. Wayne, he met his wife, Carol, and they were married on August 30, 1958. After Joe's graduation, he accepted a job with CalTrans and they moved to Eureka, California. They eventually moved to San Diego, and after three years, they moved to Sacramento and have lived in Rancho Cordova since 1967. Joe retired in 1993 from the Engineering Board as Senior Civil Engineer. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, his son, Thomas (wife, Kathy), his daughter, Dr. Mary Halterman. Two grandchildren, granddaughter, Pariesa (husband, Lindsey), and grandson, Ehsan. He is also survived by his brother, John of Alaska, niece Dawn, nephews Johnny and Jesse of Alaska; niece Susan, nephew Bruce of Indiana, many cousins and many friends. His family wants to thank the caregivers at Vintage Farm House Board and Care facility for their loving care. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



