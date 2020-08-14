1/1
Joseph A. Halterman
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe was born in Clayton, New Mexico on July 17, 1931 to Roscoe and Martha Halterman. He passed away on April 11, 2020. Joe was an avid fisherman and volunteered with the Fishing in the City program. He was an active member of Cordova Presbyterian Church since 1967 and a founding member of Eventide Community Church. Joe was also a long time member of SIRS - Dredgers-Branch 112. Joe was kind and generous, always supportive of his family. After graduating from high school, Joe joined the Navy. After his tour ended, he moved to Fort Wayne, IND to attend college. He graduated from Indiana Institute of Technology in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering. While he was in Ft. Wayne, he met his wife, Carol, and they were married on August 30, 1958. After Joe's graduation, he accepted a job with CalTrans and they moved to Eureka, California. They eventually moved to San Diego, and after three years, they moved to Sacramento and have lived in Rancho Cordova since 1967. Joe retired in 1993 from the Engineering Board as Senior Civil Engineer. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol, his son, Thomas (wife, Kathy), his daughter, Dr. Mary Halterman. Two grandchildren, granddaughter, Pariesa (husband, Lindsey), and grandson, Ehsan. He is also survived by his brother, John of Alaska, niece Dawn, nephews Johnny and Jesse of Alaska; niece Susan, nephew Bruce of Indiana, many cousins and many friends. His family wants to thank the caregivers at Vintage Farm House Board and Care facility for their loving care. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved