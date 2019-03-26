Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Anthony Cabral. View Sign

Joseph Anthony Cabral fondly known as "Friday" left his home, Family and Friends on Earth to be with his Family and Friends in Paradise. (7/13/51-3/8/19) preceded in death by father Joseph Cabral, Senior; brothers Chuckie, Ronnie and Frank and Sister JoDean. Survived by his mother Julia Cabral, brothers Pete Chavez, Julian Peter, Christopher & Cesar Hernandez; sisters Cynthia (Sergio Pinales) Rachelle Trujillo and Roberta Herrera. His Nina Mary Cabral and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. Joseph graduated from Central High School in Pueblo, Colo. in 1969, four years in City College. Worked at the Pueblo Army Depot in the Ordinance Department. Soon after he enlisted in the Marine Corps receiving an Honorable Discharge. After his Military Service he worked at Libby's cannery in Sacramento. 10:00am Mass at All Hollows Parish, 5501 14th Ave., Sac, CA. Wed. 27, 2019. 3:00pm Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA 6:00pm VFW Post #67, 2784 Stockton Bl., Sacramento, CA

