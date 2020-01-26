Joseph Anthony Rao was born January 6, 1925 and peacefully passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio to Giuseppe and Francesca Aveni Rao, both from Sicily. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara and son Michael, survived by sisters Angelina, Theresa (Ron), daughters Kerry and Regina, grand-daughters Amy (Marcus), Nicole (Phillip), great-grandsons Bradley, Mason, Lucas, Logan, and Bryce, Miriam, stepdaughters Denise and Cindy along with many nieces and nephews. Retired from California School Employees Association as a Field Representative and continued working until recently in the Retiree Unit. Loved spending time with his family, listening to opera, gardening, fishing, and having a good meal. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 pm, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, CA 95819. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819. Reception will be held at La Sierra Community Center, John Smith Hall, 5325 Engle Road, #100, Carmichael, CA 95608.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020