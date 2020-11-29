Joseph Battaglia, Col USAF (Ret.)
September 16, 1932 - November 20, 2020
Sacramento, California - Born in Jersey City, NJ to parents Harry and Adeline Battaglia on September 16, 1932 and passed away on November 20, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He attended schools in the Morristown, NJ area. Graduated from Morristown HS in 1950 where he played football and basketball. Received a BS in Business from Lehigh University in 1954 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force through the ROTC program. Served 30 years in the Air Force, retiring in 1984, with the rank of Colonel. As a Navigator, he first flew Air Refueling Tankers, then transitioned into reconnaissance aircraft and flew Strategic Reconnaissance during the Cold War and then flew a year of Combat in Viet Nam. Following his air crew duties, he was assigned to the then Air Force Logistics Command where he served in various staff and command positions and earned his MBA Degree from the University of Dayton. His final assignment was as the Commander of Hill AFB, Utah. His major military awards were the Legion of Merit with 1 oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters and AF Commendation Medal with 2 oak leaf clusters. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for Campbell Soup Company for 10 years as the Manager of Logistics at the Sacramento Plant. After his second retirement he traveled extensively with his wife, Ruth, served on the Executive Council of the Sacramento Chapter of the Air Force Association for 5 years and was a member of SIRS 102. He then continued to dedicate his life, time and energies to his beloved family. He is survived by his devoted and supportive wife Ruth of 65 years, 6 children: Gail (Alan), Karen, Lisa (Mark), Joe (Lucy), Mary (Randy) and Beth (Lance), 9 Grandchildren: Derek (Michelle), David (Haley), Brianna (Jack), Skyler, Michael, Matthew, Jessica (Randy), Nicholas and Gabriella, and 6 great grandchildren: Haleigh, Katarina. Emma, Lexi, Olivia, and Maggie. He is also survived by his brothers three children: Linda, Steve, John and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Harry and mother Adeline, his brother Phillip, and his granddaughter Amanda. He took great pleasure in supporting his families' participation in all their many and varied activities, including education, extra curricular activities and sports. He will be remembered for his warm and generous heart, his constant smile and his infectious laugh. A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mel's Catholic Church. Interment will be held at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to Parkinson Association of Northern California.
Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
