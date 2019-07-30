Joseph D. Begley, born on 3/30/31 passed away on 7/24/19 surrounded by family at his home in Elk Grove, CA. Born in Omaha, NE, to James and Rose Begley (both deceased). Served in the Korean Conflict as a Marine. Worked on five continents with the Department of Defense, traveled on six. Survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marion; sons Brendan (Gyongyi), Kevin, Kieran (Alyssa), and Dermot (Michele); grandchildren Hillary (Joe) Lorman, Andris Suri, and Beatrice, Kagan, Makena, Cashel, Addison and Rylie Begley; great-grandchildren Haley, Heidi, and Johanna Lorman; many nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing and wake services on Monday 7/29/19 from 5pm to 8pm at Herberger Family Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday 7/30/19 at 11am at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 9961 Elk Grove Florin Rd. Private burial with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Semper Fi Fund, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Loaves and Fishes, or . Semper Fi!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 30, 2019