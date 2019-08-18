Joseph "Joe" Delgado, born on June 5th 1940, passed away peacefully in his Sacramento home on August 1st 2019. Born in Los Angeles, Joe moved to Sacramento with his family at the age of 3. He attended Christian Brothers High School and graduated with the class of 1959. After graduating high school, Joe enlisted with the National Guard, serving over 10 years and obtaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He also obtained his Associates Degree from Sacramento City College, and was hired by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department in 1963. Joe patrolled the communities of Sacramento County over the next 30 years, making countless friends and connections that he cherished his whole life. Joe retired in 1993, and then returned to the Department as a reservist. In total, Joe worked over 41 years for the Department. On June 22nd 1985, Joe married the love of his life, Rita. Married for over 34 years, Joe & Rita were inseparable as they spent the years traveling, laughing & being together in love. Joe is survived by his wife, Rita, his sons Scott, David, and Mark, his daughters Susan and Kim, and his grandchildren Matthew, Abby, Nolan, Lauren, Nanci, Julian, Damien, Ethan & Eli. Joe's funeral service will be held on Monday August 26th at 11a at St. Mary's Church (1333 58th St, Sacramento, CA 95819)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019