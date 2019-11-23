Joseph Devan Brown passed away in Sacramento on November 19th, 2019 following a chronic illness at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Annette Newman Brown of 45 years. Loving father of Ratoni Barrows (Seth), and doting grandfather of Genesis Jolani Omnis Brown. Caring brother of James B. Brown, Jr. (Teresa), Frederick A. Brown (Virginia); sister Jacqueline Brown Travis (Ronald). Also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Honorary family: Marilyn Townsend, Ben Palmer, Cierra Griswold-Townsend (Stephany), James Townsend. Services and repast to be held at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 12th Ave, Sacramento, CA at 11am Tuesday, November 26th
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 23, 2019