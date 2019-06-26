Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Edwin Rill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 30th, 2019 Ed Rill, peacefully left us for his eternal home at age 94 with his family singing to him by his side: children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth and son Victor, and brothers Paul and Don. He is survived by his children Raymond, Stanley, Carolyn, Gloria, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Ed served as a Corporal in World War II in North Africa, Italy and France, following the footsteps of his father who served in WWI, and grandfather who served in the Civil War. He is an alumnus of Central Bible College & Columbia University earning a MS in Social Work. Ed raised his young family in South Africa before returning to the states to make a home in Sacramento, California. He will be remembered for vibrant stories of people and places he traveled, first as a soldier, then as a missionary, Pastor, Licensed Social Worker, and educator. After retirement he volunteered his skills as a stone mason to rebuild churches in Guatemala, Peru, Alaska and Belgium. Friends are invited to services on Friday June 28, 2019, at 11 AM at Capital Christian Center, 9470 Micron Ave. Sacramento, CA. Private family interment to follow at Camelia Memorial Lawn.

On May 30th, 2019 Ed Rill, peacefully left us for his eternal home at age 94 with his family singing to him by his side: children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth and son Victor, and brothers Paul and Don. He is survived by his children Raymond, Stanley, Carolyn, Gloria, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Ed served as a Corporal in World War II in North Africa, Italy and France, following the footsteps of his father who served in WWI, and grandfather who served in the Civil War. He is an alumnus of Central Bible College & Columbia University earning a MS in Social Work. Ed raised his young family in South Africa before returning to the states to make a home in Sacramento, California. He will be remembered for vibrant stories of people and places he traveled, first as a soldier, then as a missionary, Pastor, Licensed Social Worker, and educator. After retirement he volunteered his skills as a stone mason to rebuild churches in Guatemala, Peru, Alaska and Belgium. Friends are invited to services on Friday June 28, 2019, at 11 AM at Capital Christian Center, 9470 Micron Ave. Sacramento, CA. Private family interment to follow at Camelia Memorial Lawn. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close