Joseph Ellsworth Werry, in Lodi, CA, Jan. 31, 2019, age 90 years. A native of Orofino, Idaho, Lodi resident last 12 years, former longtime resident of Sacramento. A US Navy veteran of WWII and Korea. Retired from McClellan AFB as a project manager. Member of Fair Oaks Baptist Church. Charter member of (SASS) Single Action Shooters Society. Preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his children, Jodie Lyn, Debra, and Joseph. Survived by grandchildren, Mike, Cheree, John, Shanoha; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Vincent, Ashley, Janette, Wieland, and Rachel; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Brother of Barbara Bryers and uncle of 2. Father-in-law of Patrick Asbury. Funeral Services, 10:30am, Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 at Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Chapel, 1010 El Camino Ave., Sacto, CA 95815 916-925-3549. Military Honors and interment at Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive St., Fair Oaks, CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ellsworth Werry.
Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Home
2329 Lexington Street
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 925-3549
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2019