Joseph Ellsworth Werry

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Ellsworth Werry.

Joseph Ellsworth Werry, in Lodi, CA, Jan. 31, 2019, age 90 years. A native of Orofino, Idaho, Lodi resident last 12 years, former longtime resident of Sacramento. A US Navy veteran of WWII and Korea. Retired from McClellan AFB as a project manager. Member of Fair Oaks Baptist Church. Charter member of (SASS) Single Action Shooters Society. Preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his children, Jodie Lyn, Debra, and Joseph. Survived by grandchildren, Mike, Cheree, John, Shanoha; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Vincent, Ashley, Janette, Wieland, and Rachel; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Brother of Barbara Bryers and uncle of 2. Father-in-law of Patrick Asbury. Funeral Services, 10:30am, Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 at Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Chapel, 1010 El Camino Ave., Sacto, CA 95815 916-925-3549. Military Honors and interment at Fair Oaks Cemetery, 7780 Olive St., Fair Oaks, CA.
Funeral Home
Sharer-Nightingale Funeral Home
2329 Lexington Street
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 925-3549
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.