Joseph (Joe) Frank Baldanzi, 84, passed away on March 2, 2019 at his home in Elk Grove, surrounded by his loving family. He was a native of San Mateo, California, and the son of the late Frank and Mary Baldanzi. He was the brother of the late, John Baldanzi and is survived by his sister, Rosemary (Charles) Bogert. Joe was the brother-in-law of the late Rose (Ernest) D'Amico. Joe graduated from San Mateo High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard. He married the love of his life, Genevieve, in 1957, and they were happily married for sixty-two wonderful years. He is survived by his wife Genevieve and their four children: Rosemary, Joseph Jr., Paula (Steve) Feliciano, and Lorie (Sascha) Priess; four grandchildren: Steven and Maria Feliciano, Nicolina and Paul Priess; and nephew, Nick Caporale. Joe was a lifelong member of the Carpenter's Union and he specialized in commercial tilt-up buildings in the Bay Area. He was a master craftsman with great imagination who could build anything and did so, including several houseboats. Joe and his wife were also the owners of Baskin-Robbins on 3rd Avenue in San Mateo for eleven years. From salmon fishing in British Columbia to fishing on his houseboat on Lake Don Pedro, Joe enjoyed life. He grew a true Italian garden and shared his bounty with family and friends. Holidays were a very special time for Joe and Genevieve, as they opened up their home for many family gatherings; Joe brought together multiple generations to celebrate traditions. His absence will be felt deeply by all who knew and loved him. A special thank-you to his three caregivers: Mere, Tarrah, and Laisa. Services will be held on Sunday, March 10th at East Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary (9189 E. Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove). Visitation will begin at 4 PM to follow with rosary at 5 PM. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, March 11th at 10 AM at Saint Joseph Catholic Church (9961 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove) immediately followed by entombment at East Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Joe's life will also be held at the San Mateo Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 16th at noon (229 West 20th Avenue, San Mateo). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to Sutter Hospice: PO Box 166045 Sacramento, CA 95816.

