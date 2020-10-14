1/
Joseph Frey
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph Frey
March 8, 1926 - October 6, 2020
Roseville, California - Lt. Col. Joseph L. Frey, USAF, Retired, passed away October 6, 2020 in Roseville, CA at the age of 94. Born the third of four boys in St. Paul, MN, he is survived by his three brothers, George, Richard and Eugene, his wife of 71 years, Rita, his five children Susan Griffith (Daniel), David Frey (Terrell), Patricia Milton (Matthew), Thomas Frey (Diana), and Judy Hagenbuch (Kevin), and fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Joe was an Air Force pilot for twenty-one years serving in the WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he settled his family in Fair Oaks, CA and worked at Capitol Nursery as a California Certified Nurseryman for sixteen years. He and Rita have resided in Eskaton Village Roseville the past twelve years. Joe died peacefully in the memory care facility at Eskaton Village Roseville surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights, CA, 95621 with visitation from 10 – 11 AM, Mass at 11 AM and internment following Mass. There will be no reception following the service due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Sutter Care at Home Hospice Services.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center
Funeral services provided by
Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center
7101 Verner Avenue
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
(916) 726-1232
