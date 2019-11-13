Joseph Gomez, age 94, passed away November 6, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He was born in Artesia, CA on March 24, 1925. Preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ledesma Gomez, parents Tranquillino and Carmen Gomez, daughter Elizabeth Honey, brothers Peter, Ezekiel, Reuben Gomez, and sisters Esther Gomez, Stella Sid and Alice Alberts. Father of Annette (Jim) Feldmann, Dorothy (Bill) Leuallen, Christine (Bill) Ludlow, and Jo Ann (Tim) Trette. Grandfather of Tricia (Brian) Blazier, Derrick (Elizabeth) Feldmann, Bill (Hiromi) Leuallen, Nikki Leuallen, Andrew (Renae) Hill, Ashley (Kevin) Parisi, Lindsey (David) Hill, Michelle Honey and two Grand Dogs. Great-grandfather of eight. Brother of Benjamin (Ruth) Gomez Sr., Ruth (John) Gallegos, Isaias (Karen) Gomez, and Naomi (Mel) Lovato. He resided in the Sacramento area for over 77 years and retired from McClellan Airforce Base, CA as the Vehicle Operations Motor Pool Manager. He served in the US Army and US Air Force in World War II and the Korean War. He was an avid golfer and his top achievement was hitting a Hole-in One. He was very active, energetic and enjoyed the outdoors. Funeral services Thursday, November 14, at 2 pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624, (916) 732-2031. Interment will follow at East Lawn Elk Grove Cemetary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019