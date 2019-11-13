Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gomez. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Gomez, age 94, passed away November 6, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He was born in Artesia, CA on March 24, 1925. Preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ledesma Gomez, parents Tranquillino and Carmen Gomez, daughter Elizabeth Honey, brothers Peter, Ezekiel, Reuben Gomez, and sisters Esther Gomez, Stella Sid and Alice Alberts. Father of Annette (Jim) Feldmann, Dorothy (Bill) Leuallen, Christine (Bill) Ludlow, and Jo Ann (Tim) Trette. Grandfather of Tricia (Brian) Blazier, Derrick (Elizabeth) Feldmann, Bill (Hiromi) Leuallen, Nikki Leuallen, Andrew (Renae) Hill, Ashley (Kevin) Parisi, Lindsey (David) Hill, Michelle Honey and two Grand Dogs. Great-grandfather of eight. Brother of Benjamin (Ruth) Gomez Sr., Ruth (John) Gallegos, Isaias (Karen) Gomez, and Naomi (Mel) Lovato. He resided in the Sacramento area for over 77 years and retired from McClellan Airforce Base, CA as the Vehicle Operations Motor Pool Manager. He served in the US Army and US Air Force in World War II and the Korean War. He was an avid golfer and his top achievement was hitting a Hole-in One. He was very active, energetic and enjoyed the outdoors. Funeral services Thursday, November 14, at 2 pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624, (916) 732-2031. Interment will follow at East Lawn Elk Grove Cemetary.

Joseph Gomez, age 94, passed away November 6, 2019 in Roseville, CA. He was born in Artesia, CA on March 24, 1925. Preceded in death by his wife, Dora Ledesma Gomez, parents Tranquillino and Carmen Gomez, daughter Elizabeth Honey, brothers Peter, Ezekiel, Reuben Gomez, and sisters Esther Gomez, Stella Sid and Alice Alberts. Father of Annette (Jim) Feldmann, Dorothy (Bill) Leuallen, Christine (Bill) Ludlow, and Jo Ann (Tim) Trette. Grandfather of Tricia (Brian) Blazier, Derrick (Elizabeth) Feldmann, Bill (Hiromi) Leuallen, Nikki Leuallen, Andrew (Renae) Hill, Ashley (Kevin) Parisi, Lindsey (David) Hill, Michelle Honey and two Grand Dogs. Great-grandfather of eight. Brother of Benjamin (Ruth) Gomez Sr., Ruth (John) Gallegos, Isaias (Karen) Gomez, and Naomi (Mel) Lovato. He resided in the Sacramento area for over 77 years and retired from McClellan Airforce Base, CA as the Vehicle Operations Motor Pool Manager. He served in the US Army and US Air Force in World War II and the Korean War. He was an avid golfer and his top achievement was hitting a Hole-in One. He was very active, energetic and enjoyed the outdoors. Funeral services Thursday, November 14, at 2 pm at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624, (916) 732-2031. Interment will follow at East Lawn Elk Grove Cemetary. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close