It sadness is to announce the passing of Joseph Gonzalez Jr. on March 9,2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and lived in Sacramento the majority of his life. Beloved husband of Kathy Gonzalez, father of Monica Gonzalez Williams (Michael) and Alethea Frazier (Adam), grandfather of Alyssa Frazier, Mikayla Gould, Michael & Marcos Williams. Survived by sisters Rose Alvarez (Pete), Hope Camacho and Helen Parliament (Michael). Memorial services will be on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St. Marys Cemetery in Sacramento. Viewing will be held @12pm-1pm. Formal services will begin @1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the ; please dedicate your donation to Joseph Gonzalez Jr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Gonzalez Jr..
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2019