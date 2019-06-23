Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph James Cannariato. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph James Cannariato passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the age of 95. Joe was born in 1923 to Joseph and Rose (Falsone) Cannariato of Price, UT, 2nd of 7 children. He was drafted in 1943 into the US Army where he served in the Military Police at Camp Tule Lake, CA. After his military service he attended the University of Utah, earning a BA in Fine Arts. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Florence Ferrell of Salt Lake City in 1950. They moved to New York City so Joe could further his study of painting and fine arts at the Art Students League of New York. He painted regularly and started teaching in the NYC public schools.The desire to raise their children, Michelle and Paul, nearer to family and the promise of teaching jobs led them to California in 1960, where Jennifer and Gwen were born.They settled in Fair Oaks where Joe taught at Bella Vista High School for 27 years. In the early years Joe taught at Folsom Prison, and he taught adult ed classes for many years as well. Joe was predeceased by his parents, his youngest sister Caroline, his wife Florence whom he missed so much, and his youngest brother George, as well as many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. He is survived by his eldest sister Ann Alfonso of Pueblo, CO, brother Dominic Cannariato (Clara) of Clearfield, UT, sister Rosemary Williams of Price, UT, sister Joan Pellegrino of Sacramento, CA, sister-in-law Patricia Cottam of Pittsburgh, PA, sister-in-law Patricia Cannariato of Davis, CA, daughter Michelle Jackson (Bruce) of Elk Grove, CA, son Paul Cannariato (Karen) of Danville, CA, daughter Jennifer Rudnicki (Mark) of San Francisco, CA, and daughter Gwen Rosander (Eric) of Fair Oaks, CA. He has 9 grandchildren, Evan, Timothy, Elaine (Matthew), James (Rachel), Alexander (Mio), Amelia, Wyatt, Kathryn and Jakob, and great grandson, Dominic. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe sculpted wood and clay, threw pottery, painted dozens of oils, acrylics, and watercolors, and drew with charcoal, pen and ink, pencil, and colored pencil. He photographed thousands of images of friends, family, and nature. He always had a sketch pad and a camera with him. His treasured works are in the collections of friends and family all over the US. He loved gardening with Florence, and their gardens were beautifully landscaped and prolific. He also enjoyed cooking, camping, star gazing, listening to classical music, and visiting with extended family and friends in the Sacramento and San Francisco Bay Areas. Joe and Florence traveled across the US with their children and also, quite memorably, to Europe in 1972 for 4 weeks where they met his father's family in Prizzi, Sicily. Joe's slide shows of their travels throughout the years were memorable. Joe was a kind, thoughtful, and gentle spirit who marveled at the world around him and loved life. At his passing, sister-in-law Patricia Cannariato remarked, "He will paint heaven in bold and exciting colors. I will look for them in our California skies." We all will. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, CA, Sunday, July 14, 3:00 PM.

