On 7-19-2020 in Sacramento, CA, Joe lost his horrific battle against Covid19. Joe was born in Spokane, WA on 3-14-56 to Mary J. and Joseph P. Farano. Survived by devoted step sister Paula and brother-in-law Richard Wiesner, step sister Julie Snyder, step brother Richard E. Snyder, II (Cheryl) and Aunt Rita Hollow (Ed), and nephews and cousins. Joe spent his wonderful youth in Spokane, Washington and then lived in the Sacramento, CA area since 1973. Following a life altering accident at age 17, Joe rehabilitated using the excellent services provided by Easter Seals of Sacramento. Joe was employed by Easter Seals and had a 30+ year career providing contracted services in their workshop. Joe's quick wit and brilliant humor entertained his friends, family and co-workers every day. He faced each day with an exceptionally positive attitude and perseverance through medical challenges like none other and always said when asked how he was doing, "I'm just great!" What an inspiration to all who knew Joe and everyone he met. Joe's passions were music, especially rock and roll with a special love of Elvis Presley music; the 49ers and Kings sports teams; holidays with his family; scary movies; pepperoni pizza and Pepsi! We love and miss you Joe so very much! Until we meet again, thank you for the great times and fabulous memories. Joe was buried with his mother and step father, Richard Snyder at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Fair Oaks, CA, July 30, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store