Joseph John Lobue was born on November 13, 1928 in Sacramento California and he died on July 5, 2019. He finally lost his courageous battle from COPD. Papa Joe was surrounded by his loving wife of 66 years and his devoted daughter, Tina and other family and friends that were by his side. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Teresa and Domenic Massari, his daughter, Milana Victoria Bernasek. He leaves behind his cherished Granddaughter, Victoria Milana Taylor and her husband, Doug Taylor, and his two adorable Great-Grandchildren, Darryl Joseph and Abigail Ann as well as his Son-in-Law, Richard Bernasek. Joseph was a remarkable man and his unconditional love, his commitment to his family and love of family was what he gifted us throughout his lifetime. His traditions were taught and became part of our family and his family were the true joys of his life. Joseph was a barber by trade, however owned and operated a neighborhood bar in Sacramento called, "The Clover Club" with his Uncle John Pane for close to 20 years. They sold the bar in 1973 and Joseph and his family moved to Palmdale to take over the Mobile Home Park that his Dad, Domenic had built. During the next 38 years, Joseph managed Domenic's Mobile Home Estates. Joseph, better known as "Palmdale-Joe" and was a successful Businessman in every venture he started. He owned Thoroughbred racehorses, but his life passions were hunting especially for elk and buffalo. He enjoyed fishing and the great outdoors traveling with his wife and their various trailers that they had over the years. Joseph enjoyed a good steak, a good glass of scotch and the company of whoever came to the backdoor. He will be deeply missed, and his legacy will continue on as we remember him as a man of honor, a man of loyalty, and a man of integrity. Services are Saturday, July 13th at St. Mary's Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, Ca. The services start at 10:00 am with a Mass at 11:00am. Directly after the Service, we will proceed to St. Mary's Cemetery. Immediately after the cemetery service, a luncheon will be provided at St. Mary's Church in the Giovanni Hall. If I could write a story, It would be the greatest story ever told, Of a kind and loving Father Who had a heart of Gold. If I could write a million pages, But still be unable to say, just how You've blessed us with a rare gift And loved us, Every single day, We will remember all you taught us, We're hurt, but won't be sad, Because you'll send us down the answers, And you'll always be OUR DAD. Rest in Peace, Dear Dad. Forever in our Hearts.

