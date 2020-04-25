Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph John Selenski Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph John Selenski, Jr. passed away at his home in Sacramento on April 21, 2020, at age 70, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in San Mateo in 1949 to Joseph Selenski, Sr., a book binder and labor union leader, and Inez Selenski, budget analyst for the Army Corps of Engineers. Joe grew up in East Sacramento and spoke fondly of his childhood adventuresriding bikes and engaging in inspired mischief. In his teenage years, Joe started what would become a distinguished career in pharmacy by working as a delivery boy for Womble's Pharmacy. He went on to become a pharmacist and in his 45-year career managed numerous pharmacies in Sacramento and Eureka. He was a veteran of the Air Force Reserves, for which he served as an air cargo specialist. In the middle of his life, during the family's time living in Eureka, he made his childhood dream of aviation a reality by becoming a private pilot. He often spoke of his time in flight above the mountains, valleys and shores of California as his peaceful sanctuary. He enjoyed working on airplanes and cars and inventing and building gizmos of all sorts. He was a great appreciator of music and musical theater, especially clarinet performances by his sweet daughter, Patty. Over the course of decades, through jokes and banter that often only they understood, he imparted his singular sense of humor on his daughter Katie and helped her lighten up. With the grace of nearly 33 years of sobriety, Joe spoke every day about his gratitude for life and second chances, and especially the blessing of marrying the love of his life Maggie twice in one lifetime. He often said that he was the luckiest man in the world to share eternal love with her. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Margaret, adoring daughters Patricia and Kathleen, sister Kathleen Styc,nieceKaren Fagerstrom, the Kraemer family of Lodi, and the Gunderson family of Orinda. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Kenneth Styc, and niece Rebecca Kraemer Cole. Joe'sfamily wishes to thank his medical team and incredible pulmonary rehab community at UC Davis Medical Center where he was supported for nearly five years while living with pulmonary fibrosis. ' A memorial service will be held in Sacramento when allowed by public health officials.

Joseph John Selenski, Jr. passed away at his home in Sacramento on April 21, 2020, at age 70, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in San Mateo in 1949 to Joseph Selenski, Sr., a book binder and labor union leader, and Inez Selenski, budget analyst for the Army Corps of Engineers. Joe grew up in East Sacramento and spoke fondly of his childhood adventuresriding bikes and engaging in inspired mischief. In his teenage years, Joe started what would become a distinguished career in pharmacy by working as a delivery boy for Womble's Pharmacy. He went on to become a pharmacist and in his 45-year career managed numerous pharmacies in Sacramento and Eureka. He was a veteran of the Air Force Reserves, for which he served as an air cargo specialist. In the middle of his life, during the family's time living in Eureka, he made his childhood dream of aviation a reality by becoming a private pilot. He often spoke of his time in flight above the mountains, valleys and shores of California as his peaceful sanctuary. He enjoyed working on airplanes and cars and inventing and building gizmos of all sorts. He was a great appreciator of music and musical theater, especially clarinet performances by his sweet daughter, Patty. Over the course of decades, through jokes and banter that often only they understood, he imparted his singular sense of humor on his daughter Katie and helped her lighten up. With the grace of nearly 33 years of sobriety, Joe spoke every day about his gratitude for life and second chances, and especially the blessing of marrying the love of his life Maggie twice in one lifetime. He often said that he was the luckiest man in the world to share eternal love with her. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Margaret, adoring daughters Patricia and Kathleen, sister Kathleen Styc,nieceKaren Fagerstrom, the Kraemer family of Lodi, and the Gunderson family of Orinda. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Kenneth Styc, and niece Rebecca Kraemer Cole. Joe'sfamily wishes to thank his medical team and incredible pulmonary rehab community at UC Davis Medical Center where he was supported for nearly five years while living with pulmonary fibrosis. ' A memorial service will be held in Sacramento when allowed by public health officials. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close