Joe Sokolich, a long-time resident of West Sacramento, and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters for almost 80 years, drove his final nail home when he passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020, at the age of 98 years. Born in Portland, Oregon, in April 1921, Joe grew up in San Pedro, California among the town's Croatian community. Joe attended San Pedro Senior High School, excelling as a runner on the track and field team. When not in school, he assisted the family by working odd jobs and helping with maintenance on his father's fishing boat. Following high school graduation, Joe enrolled carpentry trade school. Joe joined the carpenters' Long Beach local. He was sworn into U.S. Navy as a Carpenter's Mate less than a week after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States entry into World War II. Joe spent the War on numerous Pacific Islands and Atolls repairing ships, boats, and landing craft. After the War, Joe returned to Southern California to work as a carpenter. He spent more than 30 years working on homes, mostly in the South Bay of the Los Angeles area. During this time Joe married his first wife, Hazel, built their house, and together they adopted their daughter Melinda. In 1978, Joe retired and moved to Sacramento where he married Betty Fairbairn Finlayson Turner Vogel. He became Grandpa Joe to Betty's grandchildren, step-dad to her kids, and Grandpa to extended family and friends. He also became part of the art world in which Betty lived. He used his skills to hang art shows, build display stands, assist in making stained glass windows, and in his own art form of woodturning. Additionally, Joe and Betty traveled all over the world visiting family and friends, as well as making new ones. Through all of their activities and travels, West Sacramento was home. Joe spent many years serving Trinity Presbyterian Church using his knowledge and skill to help maintain the facilities. He served as the longtime host of their Men's Prayer Breakfast on Saturday mornings. He truly showed his faith through the caring and help he provided to anyone in need; he lived his life the same way he practiced his trade: plumb, level, and square. In 2013, Joe and Betty moved into assisted living after Betty suffered a stroke. Following Betty's passing in 2014, Joe continued activities with friends and family until his passing last month. Joe is survived by his daughter Melinda, stepchildren Judy, Janet, and Pitt, as well as their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, along with numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and adopted grand relatives all around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held for Joe at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1500 Park Blvd. West Sacramento, CA 95691, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

