Joseph K. Carroll was born on April 7, 1962 in Riverside CA as the youngest of 5 children to Joseph R. Carroll and Lorelei Cluff. He passed peacefully at his home in Sacramento CA on May 19, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease. He will be missed until we see him again. Joseph is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Funeral Services will be held as follows: Saturday June 1, 2019 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Foothills Ward Building 5505 Hackberry Lane Sacramento CA 95841 Family Prayer Meeting 10am Funeral Service 11am Internment at East Lawn Cemetery 12:30pm 5757 Greenback LaneSacramento CA 95841
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019