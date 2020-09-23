1/1
Joseph Louis Enos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Enos passed away Monday, September 14th. He was born January 31, 1946 to Elmer and Mary Enos in Sacramento. Joe will be missed by his brother Bill (Sally) and other extended family and friends. Joe worked for the US Postal Service where he retired after 33 years of service. Joe also worked part time for the Sacramento City Parks where he helped operate the pony rides. Joe loved model trains, riding his bicycle around the Land Park area and visiting with friends and family. Services will be held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved