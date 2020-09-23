Joseph L. Enos passed away Monday, September 14th. He was born January 31, 1946 to Elmer and Mary Enos in Sacramento. Joe will be missed by his brother Bill (Sally) and other extended family and friends. Joe worked for the US Postal Service where he retired after 33 years of service. Joe also worked part time for the Sacramento City Parks where he helped operate the pony rides. Joe loved model trains, riding his bicycle around the Land Park area and visiting with friends and family. Services will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store