Joseph McCorkle Chez was born on November 20, 1930 in Kalispell, Montana and peacefully headed up to Heaven on October 27, 2019 at the age of 88. A resident of Sacramento, CA for over 60 years, Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris Jane Graves Chez. Their remaining family includes three beloved daughters and their families: Karen Edythe Chez and her husband, Eddie Babcock, grandson Brian Babcock, granddaughter Samantha Chez-Babcock McMullen, her husband Joe McMullen and great granddaughters Kayla and Paige McMullen; Leslie Chez Tavernier and her husband Clayton Tavernier, grandson Joseph (JT) Tavernier, and granddaughter Kristine Tavernier; Alison Chez Bowman and her husband Michael Bowman, and grandsons Shawn and Vincent Bowman. His strong Christian faith made him ready to be with Jesus, and his attitude helped the rest of the family tremendously as Joe prepared to go to heaven once he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer in late September. Joe's father was a high school coach and they lived in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado before moving to Medford, Oregon when Joe was a sophomore in high school. Each move provided another encounter with the school bully. Fortunately, Joe's father had taught both his sons how to block and throw punches in a fight. Joe was ready to stand up to bullies who came up to him to test the new kid and had multiple situations where he stopped bullies in school from continuing their reign. Joe earned many honors through Jr. High and High School in leadership roles and in athletics. He was inducted as a charter member of Medford's Sports Hall of Fame in 1985. Joe had great success as a baseball pitcher at Stanford University, where he also met his future wife, and graduated. His three-year varsity pitching record from 1950 1952 is 20 wins and only 4 losses. He was first team All Coast for two years, elected Most Valuable Player by his teammates, and also named All American. Joe also managed to break the USC Trojans streak of 196 consecutive games without being shut-out over a four-year period when he pitched a 2-0 victory over them in 1952. Joe's great record earned his induction into the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame in 1975. Even 40 years after his graduation, Joe was selected as one of the pitchers of Stanford's Baseball Dream Team. Joe had played some semi-pro baseball but put his baseball career on hold while he joined the United States Marine Corps Officers Platoon Leaders Class program in 1953 after graduating from Stanford. During maneuvers he tore the ligaments in his shoulder, an injury that ended his professional baseball career. While an extremely tough loss for him at the time, he was later thankful that he was not traveling around the country and was able to spend more time with his wife and daughters. In Sacramento, Chez participated in both social and competitive tennis through the years, often playing mixed doubles tournaments with his wife Doris or daughter Leslie as his partner. His devotion to his family went beyond attending school plays, tennis matches, and other activities, and was incorporated into his daily life. When the girls were young, he arranged his schedule as a life insurance agent, so he was there with the family after school and through dinner, then working again after dinner. Every year Joe performed a magic show for each of their elementary school classes, and continued that tradition for all six of his grandchildren. Joe was a president of the Sacramento Chapter of the Society of American Magicians and was also a member of the local International Brotherhood of Magicians organization where he received a special tribute in 2012. After retirement in 1991 from his career including Regional Director of Agencies in Life Insurance, Joe volunteered once a week for over 15 years at the performing magic and telling jokes to entertain children and their parents. He generated smiles and laughter for those who were hurting. Joe and Doris were both elders at Northminster Presbyterian Church, where he also shared his magic skills performing for their Super Seniors' monthly gatherings. For a more extensive obituary or to leave a remembrance message, please go to

