Joseph P. Sieber passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 102. He was born in Hoboken New Jersey on March 8, 1917. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, serving from 1942-1946. He married his wife Caroline, shortly after the war ended. He is survived by his two daughters, Rosalyn Cortopassi and Maryann Marquardt (Dennis); 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Monday January 6th from 5-8 pm at the Herberger Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove, CA. The funeral will be held on Tuesday January 7th at 11 am at the St. Maria Garetti's Catholic Church 8700 Bradshaw Rd. Elk Grove, CA. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento.

