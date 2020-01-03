Joseph P. Sieber

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph P. Sieber.
Service Information
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA
95624
(916)-686-1888
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maria Garetti's Catholic Church
8700 Bradshaw Rd.
Elk Grove, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph P. Sieber passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 102. He was born in Hoboken New Jersey on March 8, 1917. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, serving from 1942-1946. He married his wife Caroline, shortly after the war ended. He is survived by his two daughters, Rosalyn Cortopassi and Maryann Marquardt (Dennis); 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Monday January 6th from 5-8 pm at the Herberger Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove, CA. The funeral will be held on Tuesday January 7th at 11 am at the St. Maria Garetti's Catholic Church 8700 Bradshaw Rd. Elk Grove, CA. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 3, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details