Joseph Paglieroni, a Massachusetts native and long-time resident of Sacramento, California, died May 11, three days prior to his 98th birthday. He was a staff sergeant in World War II with the 3rd Armored Division and a long time employee of McKesson Corporation. He was preceded in death by son Ernest; survived by his beloved wife Avis of 75 years; daughter Teresa; son Joseph Jr.; son David (Sandra); and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Dr. Andrew Factor and the Sutter Hospice staff for their loving care. Burial will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 18, 2019