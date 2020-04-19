Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Peter Vona Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Peter Vona Jr age 76 passed away on March 30, 2020 in Sacramento CA after a severe and unexpected illness. He was born in Buffalo, New York November 1, 1943. Joe is survived by his wife Shirley, children: Deborah Ann Vona, Joseph Peter Vona, III, Matthew Joseph Vona (Zuzana) , Jennie Marie Vona, stepson Joseph Henry Estep (Jennifer). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother Thomas Paul Vona (Kathy) and sister Christine Marie Vona Gerth. Predeceased in death by his father Joseph Peter Vona, Sr., mother Margaret Constance Vona, daughter Laurie Kathleen Vona and brother-in-law Marty Gerth. Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served 1966-1969, 4th Infantry/2nd Brigade/Charlie Co. In HHC at the Oasis as a driver, radio man, and bodyguard for Col. Judson Miller. He was a light weapons infantryman. His decorations and medals were: National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14), Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal and he was honorably discharged. Joe worked for Aramark for 39 years and retired 1999, he genuinely cared for his coworkers and customers. He was retired over 20 years and enjoyed golfing, boating, riding Harley-Davidsons and traveled extensively. For many years, he enjoyed breakfasts with friends John Saldana, Billy Mattos and Joe Levario. He often spoke of the day he would join his beloved dogs Buster, Lucky, Sheba and Mac at the Rainbow Bridge. He leaves behind his fur babies Zoom and Sparky. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when we can all gather together and remember Joe and a life well lived.

