Our dear "Jojo" died peacefully at home on August 21, 2020. He was a true Southern gentleman with a big smile and a warm heart. Joe was born in San Antonio Tx. on October 7, 1930 to Charles and Addie Cavness, and raised in Austin Tx. He received his undergraduate degree from Southwestern University, Georgetown, Tx, then joined the Marine Corps in 1953. He received his Masters Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas, and worked as a CPA for Price Waterhouse in New York City. He continued his career in Houston, then in Austin where he worked for the Public Utility Commission, and later established his own employment placement agency. Joe loved baseball. After moving to Northern California in the 1990's Joe cheered on the Kings and the River Cats, but his heart belonged to the Houston Astros and Oakland A's. He enjoyed all types of music, especially jazz, the Four Freshmen, and other coral groups, and spent much of his life singing in church and community choirs. Joe was a man of strong Christian faith and was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, Sacramento. He and his wife, Donna, supported mission projects in Sacramento, the Dominican Republic, and Honduras. Joe believed in physical fitness and worked out regularly. He participated in competitive weight lifting and holds a world record for the Bench Press for men ages 85-89. Joe and Donna loved to hike, camp and spend time along the California, Oregon and Washington coasts. They traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, and were always looking forward to their next adventure. He is survived by his wife, Donna Evans Cavness of Sacramento, daughter Linda Rose (Brian), Austin Tx, Jill Garriety (Kevin), Tyler Tx, and step daughter Leslie McIntyre, Grants Pass, Ore; grandchildren Jamie Koch (Ryan) Dallas,Tx, Kelsey Rose, Austin Tx, Rob and Kelly Garriety, Tyler Tx, Elizabeth and Rachel McIntyre, Grants Pass Or; four great grandchildren, his sister Carol Walker, Austin Tx, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in the future when it is safe to gather together. In memory of Joe donations can be made, on-line, to Students Helping Honduras at my.shhkids.org/
campaign/honoring-joe-cavnass/c298225