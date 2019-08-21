Aug 3, 2019. Predeceased by wife Antoinette, survived by children Carrie (Lee), Jack, Gregory, grandchildren Joseph, Maxwell, Prescott, Vincent, Melany, nephews, nieces and in-laws. Served in WWII as US Navy Gunner, Mechanic in Pacific Theater. Career Southern Pacific RR as Mechanic, Machinist, Painter, Supervisor. Early years, Joe enjoyed classic car work, road trips, dancing with Toni, concerts, friends, family, devising ingenious solutions, plaid, BBQing, making eggplant parmigiana, breaded cardone, crisp green salads. An avid outdoorsman, he loved open skies, water, mountain forests, stars, camping, hunting, fishing, boating, harvesting wild organic fruits, nuts, vegetables. He was a devoted father and family man. We'll always remember and miss him. Funeral Services Saturday, August 24, 2019, Viewing: 9 am, Service: 11 am, Burial, Reception Follow. All Welcome. Saint Mary's Funeral Center Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820, x 65th St Expwy, (916) 840-2199.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 21, 2019