Joseph was born 02/06/1922 in Hamrun Malta to Carmelo Spiteri and Clementina Scibberas. Passed away in Sacramento on 07/16/2019. He is survived by sons Tony, (Jeri) Danny, (Monica) Ed, David and daughter, Irene Vogel. 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He retired after working 32 years at Best Foods in San Francisco. Joe is a long time resident of Sacramento and enjoyed visits with his family, growing his garden and dancing. Family and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove, CA. Burial to follow St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019