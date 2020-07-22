Joseph Trent Allbaugh passed away on July 12th, 2020 in Kandahar, Afghanistan at the age of 24. Joe was born to Larry and Laura Allbaugh on December 21st, 1995 in Folsom, California. Joe was a man of great character. His contagious laugh and unforgettable personality brightened every life he touched. He had the rare ability to be goofy, funny, and playful while also being a deep well of thought and feeling. More than anything else, Joe's life was defined by love. He had a deep love for family, a love for the disenfranchised, and a love for those who were hurting. Most importantly, Joe had a genuine love for God, who he is now with eternally. Joe is survived by his wife and the love of his life since 6th grade, Ashley Allbaugh, as well as their unborn son, Ashton Joseph Allbaugh, who Joe was profoundly excited to meet. He is also survived by his parents: Larry and Laura Allbaugh; Brother: Jake Allbaugh (Emily); Niece: Elizabeth Allbaugh; and Grandparents: Larry and Eileen Auer, Mary Allbaugh. Family and friends are invited to attend Joe's Memorial service, which will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 24th at: Mather Airport Hangar 10440 Truemper Way, Mather, CA 95655. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be adhered to. For those unable to attend, a video of the service will be temporarily available afterwards at this website: https://www.youtube
. com/channel/UCkHYowpYk3-5iBN0wIuGMQw