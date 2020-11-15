Joseph Vincent Colangelo
October 20, 1946 - November 5, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Joseph Vincent Colangelo, also known by many as Uncle Joe, was born on October 20,1946 in Sacramento, CA and entered the great trophy room in the sky on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his two children, Denise (Colangelo) Arger of Lincoln and Brian Colangelo of Folsom; grandchildren Jayden and Zane Arger, Jake Colangelo, and Cian and Cai Stack. His departure was preceded by his brother, Michael Colangelo. He was the faithful son of his late parents, Joseph and Lucille Colangelo and was the oldest sibling to David and Steve Colangelo. He is remembered by his nieces and nephew. Uncle Joe was an avid hunter, completing multiple hunting excursions abroad and had a deep passion for multiple wildlife conservation causes in the country. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and Safari International. Joe was a licensed contractor in Northern California for many years and was able to build many buildings that people call home today. He was an avid reader and a voracious note taker. He will always be in our hearts.
Friends and Family interested in remembering the life of Joe are invited to the Viewing on Tuesday, November 17,2020 from 4-8PM at Nicolette, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA.
People interested in helping the cause that Joe felt passionate about can donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Web link here: https://www.rmef.org/memorials-honoraria/
