1/1
Joseph Vincent Colangelo
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Vincent Colangelo
October 20, 1946 - November 5, 2020
Elk Grove, California - Joseph Vincent Colangelo, also known by many as Uncle Joe, was born on October 20,1946 in Sacramento, CA and entered the great trophy room in the sky on November 5, 2020. He is survived by his two children, Denise (Colangelo) Arger of Lincoln and Brian Colangelo of Folsom; grandchildren Jayden and Zane Arger, Jake Colangelo, and Cian and Cai Stack. His departure was preceded by his brother, Michael Colangelo. He was the faithful son of his late parents, Joseph and Lucille Colangelo and was the oldest sibling to David and Steve Colangelo. He is remembered by his nieces and nephew. Uncle Joe was an avid hunter, completing multiple hunting excursions abroad and had a deep passion for multiple wildlife conservation causes in the country. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and Safari International. Joe was a licensed contractor in Northern California for many years and was able to build many buildings that people call home today. He was an avid reader and a voracious note taker. He will always be in our hearts.
Friends and Family interested in remembering the life of Joe are invited to the Viewing on Tuesday, November 17,2020 from 4-8PM at Nicolette, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA.
People interested in helping the cause that Joe felt passionate about can donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Web link here: https://www.rmef.org/memorials-honoraria/
To share a memory of Joe, please visit www.nicoletticuljisherbergerfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved