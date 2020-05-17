Joseph "Joe" Virga entered into eternal rest on May 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Laurenda Virga. Dear father of Theresa DeAnda (Martin). Loving brother of George Virga. Devoted grandfather of Joe, Rick, Shelly & Darren; great grandfather of 11 & great great grandfather of 1. Preceded in death by his son, Gregory & his brother Vince. Joe was an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation and SIR #102 Golf Club. Private graveside services will be held with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. A Memorial Mass at Our Lady Of Grace Church followed by a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel of West Sacramento.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store