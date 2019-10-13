Joseph "Joe" Vlardi passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on September 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Joe was born on November 4, 1930. He served in the Korean war and worked for Campbells Soup, where he met his lovely wife Kitty. Joe and Kitty were married for over 50 years until Kitty passed away in 2009. Joe was a loving husband, brother, father and Grandfather. He is survived by his sons Mike of Sacramento and Dan (Carey) of Burlingame, CA; as well as his sisters Marietta Ising and Pat Stroud of Sacramento. Joe was a loving Grandfather of 3 and Great-Grandfather to 5 and Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Joe loved to garden and would never turn down a game of rummy with his grandkids and for some reason the grandkids always won! Joe, we celebrate you and you will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento on November 4, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019