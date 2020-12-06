1/1
November 25, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - Joseph Wiliam Carnaroli, a Fair Oaks resident for over 50 years, born to Remolly and Lillian Carnaroli in Natick, MA, passed away after a battle with cancer and other complications on November 25, 2020, at the age of 80.
Joe had a 20 year Air Force career and retired as a Captain in 1978. He flew reconnaissance missions as a navigator and served as a flight instructor at Mather AFB. While serving his country, he earned his MBA Degree in 1975 at Golden Gate University. After retiring from the Air Force, he had an extended career in business and retired as a project manager from AT&T in 2003.
Joe enjoyed traveling, reading, playing golf, watching Jeopardy or sports on TV, especially his Bruins. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's participation in their various activities, including education, extra-curricular activities and sports. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, of 55 years, his son Rob and wife Janine of El Dorado Hills and their children Mia and Ryan; son John and wife Suzanne of Poway and their children Chase and Katie; and daughter Denise Ackerman of Sacramento and her children Gianna and Paul. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Pare, brother-in-law, Joe Fiorito and wife Gail Fiorito, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brother Robert Carnaroli, his younger sister Brenda Campbell and son-in-law, Kurt Ackerman.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held when it is safe for us to gather together. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite Catholic charity.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
