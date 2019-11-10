Joseph William Phelan passed away on October 8, 2019 in Sacramento at the age of 84. Joe was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 5, 1935 to Meredith and Dorothy Phelan. Joe will be forever loved and remembered by Rose, his wife of 59 years. He is survived by daughter, Susan, and son, David and grandsons, Kyle, Adam and Evan. Joe remained close to his sister, Mary. His brother, Jack, predeceased him. Joe attended the seminary at a young age and obtained his college degree From St. John's Seminary in Camarillo. He then enlisted in the US Army and went to work at Los Angeles County Hospital where he met Rose. They married and he began his career in the criminal justice field as a parole officer with the CA Youth Authority for 25 years. After retirement, Joe worked as a criminal justice consultant for 15 years. Joe earned two Masters and worked on his PhD. We remember Joe's love of family, fishing, photography, gardening and traveling, especially with Friendship Force throughout the world. In his later years, he loved winning at bridge. We treasure his memory as a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 280 Oak Tree Lane, Lincoln, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 pm at Woodcreek Golf Course, 5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. in Roseville.

