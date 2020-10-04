Joe St. Clair passed away at his home on July, 9, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born to William and Ivy St. Clair and grew up in Yountville. He graduated from Napa H.S. and UC Berkeley. He was a government contract negotiator at McClellan A.F.B. for 34 years. Upon retirement, he became a courtesy clerk for 9 years at Bel Air Market where he was given the nickname of "Joe Legend". He then began volunteering for Sutter Memorial Hospital and then Sutter Medical Center. He put in over 4,000 hours of service. He was also a 6 gallon blood donor. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharlene, his 2 daughters, a son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and 5 nieces. Joe loved stream fishing with friends and travel. He and Sharlene were able to travel to many wonderful countries over the years. He also loved music concerts, musicals, going to theatrical productions, and reading. He was a man of great faith and was an active member of Carmichael Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder 3 times. He will be lovingly remembered and missed for his intelligence, his friendly, helpful, and kind nature, as well as his humor and storytelling. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Remembrances, if you desire, to cancer research or Carmichael Presbyterian Church, Carmichael, California.



