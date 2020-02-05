Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephin E. Sieroty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Josephin E. Sieroty born Edelgard Maria Josephina Himpel in Suttgart, Germany on Nov. 30, 1934, died peacefully at home in Sacramento on Feb.3, 2020. She is survived by her children Pia Sieroty Spector, Chris H. Sieroty, stepdaughter Lisan Sieroty Lema, two granddaughters Arielle and Talia, brother Rolf (Kristina) Himpel and sister Erla (Dieter) Fritz as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. Josephin emigrated to Los Angeles in 1958 after surviving World War II and spending a year in England as a nanny for a Jewish family. Josephin was looking for a better life and believed whole-heartily in the American Dream. She met Stuart Sieroty in 1960 when they were both working at the Union Bank. They married in 1961 and their children were born shortly thereafter. Josephin and Stuart raised their family in Beverly Hills, belonged to Temple Emanuel and Josephin was a loving housewife who entertained beautifully, supported her husband's career and her children's dreams. She was committed to many local and national causes that supported the health and well- being of people of all religions and nationalities. She was also an active local volunteer with the PTA, the Brownies and Girl Scouts, Friends of the Beverly Hills Library, and Vista Del Mar. After her divorce in 1987, Josephin fulfilled her life-long dream of completing college when she graduated from UCLA with a degree in English literature, after her children this was her most fulfilling and cherished accomplishment. Josephin moved to Auburn, Calif., in 2000 to be closer to her young grandchildren. It was there she cultivated an acre of land, complete with fruit trees, a vegetable garden, a pond and she was able to make lasting memories with her daughter's family. She was also an active volunteer for Friends of the Auburn Library. In 2015, at the age of 80, she relocated to a small house in Gold River and she embarked on another lifelong goal-to convert to Judaism. She completed her conversion with Rabbi Reuven Taff of Mosaic Law Synagogue and went on the become an active volunteer at the KOH Library were, until most recently, she formed and taught a needlepoint group that will gift an Alph-bet sampler to the library in her honor. Josephin was a complex, smart, loving, hard-working and willful woman who cherished her family, and tried her best to make a life out of the ashes of World War II. She put family first, and she will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered. A private service and burial will be held in Sacramento. Contributions can be made in Josephin's memory to: the Kashenberg Ostrow Hayward Library and Cultural Center in Sacramento, http://www.kohlcc.org/ Mosaic Law Congregation, https://www.mosaiclaw.org/ or Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library https://www.friendsofbhpl.org/ Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

