To Jos family: So sorry to read of her passing. We met when she volunteered for me at the hospital, and we became quick friends. She was so kind, generous and fun. We often visited at each others homes and shared quite a few meals. Never hesitant to share her opinions... I loved that about her. I commissioned her to paint a picture of our family home in Ireland, and she did a beautiful job. When she moved to Minnesota she gifted me another landscape she had done of Ireland, and I treasure it. When she came back to Lodi to visit, shed stop by the hospital to visit. A true and lovely character indeed.

Carol Farron

Friend