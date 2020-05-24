Josephine "Jo" Agnes Schleicher (nee Gliko), of Bartlett Illinois, died Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. She was 92 years young. Jo was born March 3rd, 1928 in Hibbing, Minnesota, the kind daughter of Antonio and Antonia Gliko, and caring sister to many late brothers and sisters. Beloved wife of the late John Schleicher; loving mother of Jon, Mark, Carole (Lyon), and the late Brian and Richard Schleicher. She was the cherished Grandmother of Anna Korin Bourne, Danielle Schleicher, Juliet Schleicher, and Gabby, Griffin, and Grace Lyon, and dear Great Grandmother of Marlee, Jovie, and Bodhi Bourne. Jo was a wonderful wife, fantastic mother, talented artist, and avid golfer, who loved to travel and made lasting friendships wherever she lived or visited! She gave many hours of volunteer service to local hospitals, the Lodi Art Center, and other worthwhile charities and service organizations. "Gramma Jo" loved her family and friends and was always supportive. No matter what problem was brought to her attention, Jo was always there to give advice, lend an ear, provide a shoulder to lean on, or just give you a heartfelt hug when needed! She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. All arrangements are being handled by Countryside Funeral Home in Bartlett, IL. Memorial services will be held at a later date in both Illinois and California. Jo's final resting place will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento California, alongside her husband John and children Brian and Richard. In lieu of flowers, Jo's wishes were for donations to be directed to Habitat for Humanity, a charity that held her heart. You may donate if you feel l ed to www.habitat.org, with Jo's gratitude. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2020.