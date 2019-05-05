Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Alter "Tyche" Kershaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine, nicknamed Tyche as the youngest of 8 children, passed away at 98 years young on April 7, 2019 in Sacramento, Calif. with her family at her side. Tyche was one of the most gracious and dignified human beings one could hope to meet and will be sorely missed by her only child William A. Kershaw, her devoted niece Ann Deborah Alter, her granddaughter Makena and her daughter-in- law Janet F. Kershaw. Tyche was born on December 16, 1920 in Toledo, Ohio. She grew up at Riverby, her family home on the Maumee River just outside Toledo. It was there, while she was attending Bennington College in Vermont, that she met her husband of 73 years, William H. Kershaw, who preceded her in death in 2014. Tyche and Bill were avid golfers and loved to spend time in Palm Desert and Borrego Springs in Southern California. Tyche served as President of the Women's California Golf Association (WCGA) and actively organized and administered professional golf tournaments for women throughout California. She also served as Captain of the women's golf group at Del Paso Country Club and was a champion for advancing women's golf. At Tyche's request, no formal funeral service will be held but there will be a celebration of her life for family and close friends who will be notified of the time and place. Remembrances in her name may be made to the Sacramento Chapter of .

