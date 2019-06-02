Born April 6, 1920 in Sacramento and passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at the age of 99. She was a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. GG was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (GG), and great-great grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years John "Chon" and granddaughter Lisa Raimundo. GG is survived by her children Jacqueline Rojas (Bob), Linda Raimundo (Tom), James Hernandez (Joyce), and Dorothy Valine (Russell), seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 5 to 8PM, Rosary at 7PM. Mass at 10AM, June 5 followed by internment. Both at St Mary's Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sac., CA., 95820
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019