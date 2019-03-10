Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Frances Schuh. View Sign

Josephine Frances Schuh passed away on March 4, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA due to complications of Alzheimer's. She was born February 25, 1933 in Kerman, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Mary Schuh, her sisters Kathryn Black and Mary Downing, nephews Jerry Downing and Jeff Black and great niece Heather Thomason. She graduated from San Joaquin High School in Fresno, CA and St. Mary's College at Notre Dame in South Bend, IN earning her teaching credential. She joined the community of The Sisters of the Holy Cross in 1951 teaching at many parochial schools in Beverly Hills, Redwood City, Uganda and Immaculate Conception in Sacramento, CA. She left the sister community in 1977 and began teaching in the Sacramento City USD. Jo was a teacher for over 50 years. She taught at Peter Burnett and Brett Harte Elementary Schools to name a few. She was a Master and Mentor teacher and taught Parental Educational Workshops. Jo was very active in the Sacramento Diocese, a Eucharistic Minister and taught in the RICA program. She is survived by her sister Ann Elinor O'Connelly, nieces Colleen Stanley (Doug), Ann Wever, nephews Bob O'Connelly, Mike Downing (Tammi), and Ken Downing (Priscilla), 4 great nieces Courtney Pike (Stephen), Megan Stanley, Delaina Swenson (Matt) and Michelle Keith (Kyle) and grand nephews Hayden Gardner, Tucker, Dean and Toby Swenson and grand niece Madelynn Keith. There will be a viewing on March 12th 5-8 at St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day, March 13th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Funeral Center with internment and reception to follow. Our sincere thanks to Ginnie, Josie and Hennie of A Cozy Retirement Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's or a in her name.

Josephine Frances Schuh passed away on March 4, 2019 in Elk Grove, CA due to complications of Alzheimer's. She was born February 25, 1933 in Kerman, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Mary Schuh, her sisters Kathryn Black and Mary Downing, nephews Jerry Downing and Jeff Black and great niece Heather Thomason. She graduated from San Joaquin High School in Fresno, CA and St. Mary's College at Notre Dame in South Bend, IN earning her teaching credential. She joined the community of The Sisters of the Holy Cross in 1951 teaching at many parochial schools in Beverly Hills, Redwood City, Uganda and Immaculate Conception in Sacramento, CA. She left the sister community in 1977 and began teaching in the Sacramento City USD. Jo was a teacher for over 50 years. She taught at Peter Burnett and Brett Harte Elementary Schools to name a few. She was a Master and Mentor teacher and taught Parental Educational Workshops. Jo was very active in the Sacramento Diocese, a Eucharistic Minister and taught in the RICA program. She is survived by her sister Ann Elinor O'Connelly, nieces Colleen Stanley (Doug), Ann Wever, nephews Bob O'Connelly, Mike Downing (Tammi), and Ken Downing (Priscilla), 4 great nieces Courtney Pike (Stephen), Megan Stanley, Delaina Swenson (Matt) and Michelle Keith (Kyle) and grand nephews Hayden Gardner, Tucker, Dean and Toby Swenson and grand niece Madelynn Keith. There will be a viewing on March 12th 5-8 at St. Mary's Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day, March 13th at 10:00am at St. Mary's Funeral Center with internment and reception to follow. Our sincere thanks to Ginnie, Josie and Hennie of A Cozy Retirement Home for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's or a in her name. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations