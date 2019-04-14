Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie A. Mauser. View Sign

Josie A. Mauser, born and raised in London England, on May 2, 1934, passed away at home with her four children, daughter in-law, and three of five grandchildren by her side on April 8, 2019. She graduated from Brompton Oratory School at age sixteen where English and French were her best subjects. After completing school she worked as a short hand typist. She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie, whom she met on New Year's Eve in London at The Brown Derby Club in 1958, while he was serving in the US Air Force. They married six months later and were together for 47 years, until his passing in July 2005. She is also preceded by their grandson, Brian, who passed away at the age of five in December 2005. First and foremost, Josie was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and grandmother who treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was a homemaker who always made birthdays and holidays extra special for her family. She had a good sense of humor, quick wit and was full of spunk. She loved fashion, decorating, playing the piano, scrabble, cross word puzzles, gardening and most of all the movies. Per her request there will be a private service with her children. At a later date, a memorial will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA where she and her husband, Eddie, a military veteran of twenty two years, will be laid to rest as per their wishes. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Blossom Ridge Hospice, 520 9th St, Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95814 in her name.

Josie A. Mauser, born and raised in London England, on May 2, 1934, passed away at home with her four children, daughter in-law, and three of five grandchildren by her side on April 8, 2019. She graduated from Brompton Oratory School at age sixteen where English and French were her best subjects. After completing school she worked as a short hand typist. She is preceded in death by her husband Eddie, whom she met on New Year's Eve in London at The Brown Derby Club in 1958, while he was serving in the US Air Force. They married six months later and were together for 47 years, until his passing in July 2005. She is also preceded by their grandson, Brian, who passed away at the age of five in December 2005. First and foremost, Josie was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and grandmother who treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She was a homemaker who always made birthdays and holidays extra special for her family. She had a good sense of humor, quick wit and was full of spunk. She loved fashion, decorating, playing the piano, scrabble, cross word puzzles, gardening and most of all the movies. Per her request there will be a private service with her children. At a later date, a memorial will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA where she and her husband, Eddie, a military veteran of twenty two years, will be laid to rest as per their wishes. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Blossom Ridge Hospice, 520 9th St, Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95814 in her name. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close